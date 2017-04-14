Seth Griffith scores deciding goal as AHL Marlies topple IceCaps 5-3

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Seth Griffith's goal late in the second period stood as the winner as the Toronto Marlies topped the St. John's IceCaps 5-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Steve Oleksy and Brendan Leipsic had a goal and an assist apiece for the North Division-leading Marlies (42-28-5), who wrap up their regular season against the IceCaps Saturday night in St. John's.

Rinat Valiev, into an empty net, and Trevor Moore also scored for Toronto.

Charles Hudon led the IceCaps (35-30-10) with two goals and Jacob de la Rose added the other shorthanded.