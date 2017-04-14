Sports

Smith, Malcom score three goals each as NLL Bandits topple Rock 13-8

TORONTO — Dhane Smith scored three goals and set up two more and Anthony Malcom had a hat trick and an assist to power the Buffalo Bandits to a 13-8 win over the Toronto Rock on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Mitch Jones and Mark Steenhuis each had two goals and two assists for the Bandits (6-9). Ryan Benesch scored two and helped on another and Blaze Riorden had a goal and four assists.

Brett Hickey, Brodie Merrill and Reid Reinholdt had two goals apiece for Toronto (8-8). Kieran McArdle and Billy Hostrawser also scored.

Anthony Cosmo stopped 46 shots for the win. Nick Rose took the loss after allowing 11 goals on 44 shots.

