Umpire Dale Scott leaves Jays-Orioles game after taking foul tip to facemask

TORONTO — Home plate umpire Dale Scott had to leave Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles after taking a foul tip off the facemask.

He fell to the ground after Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo fouled off a Ryan Tepera pitch that appeared to catch Scott near the chin.

The mask went flying off and Scott staggered to his hands and knees before receiving medical attention. He did not appear to lose consciousness.

A spinal board was used to support Scott and he was transported off the field on a golf cart.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes. The incident occurred with Baltimore holding a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.