Van Gundy says Drummond needs 'sense of urgency'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says star centre Andre Drummond needs to "have a sense of urgency" to improve his game.

Van Gundy, who is also the team president, spoke for over a half-hour at a news conference Friday along with general manager Jeff Bower. The Pistons just wrapped up a disappointing 37-45 season in which Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson were unable to lead the team back to the playoffs after Detroit made it in 2016.