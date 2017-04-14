Sports

Will he or won't he? Nurkic's return still uncertain

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, drives past New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. His arrival sparked the lackluster Trail Blazers and he quickly became a fan favorite in Portland. Now Rip City anxioulsy waits to see when _ and if _ big man Jusuf Nurkic will return for the playoffs.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland centre Jusuf Nurkic's availability for the opening game of the Trail Blazers' playoff series against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain.

Nurkic has missed seven games with a non-displaced right leg fracture.

There had been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs. He was seen shooting during warmups for the past two regular-season games, and he's walking with no apparent limp.

But Portland coach Terry Stotts said Friday that his status for the first-round opener in Oakland on Sunday was "undetermined." He said it would likely be a game-day decision.

"I feel better and I've made good progress, but we still haven't decided if I'm going to play," Nurkic said.

Nurkic, traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.

