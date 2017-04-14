Wolfpack remain unbeaten with 80-0 rout of Crusaders in rugby league

WREXHAM, Wales — The Toronto Wolfpack remained undefeated in their debut rugby league season after crushing the North Wales Crusaders 80-0 on Friday.

Craig Hall led the way for Toronto with three tries and 12 goals as the Wolfpack improved to 5-0-0 to sit atop the Kingstone Press League 1 table. Toronto has outscored its opponents 310-37 in its first five league games.

Gary Wheeler and Quentin Laulu-Togagae had two tries apiece, while Blake Wallace, Sean Penkywicz, Adam Sidlow, Rhys Jacks, Fuifui Moimoi, Liam Kay and Greg Worthington also crossed the try-line.

Toronto, rugby league's first transatlantic team, is looking to win promotion to the second-tier Championship and then the elite Super League.

A fully professional team, the Wolfpack have had little trouble to date against the semi-pro competition in the third-tier Kingstone Press League 1.