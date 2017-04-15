Astros' Aoki singles in 7th to break up A's no-hit bid

OAKLAND, Calif. — Nori Aoki singled off reliever Liam Hendricks leading off the seventh inning Saturday, the first hit for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull had combined to pitch six hitless innings.

Manaea walked his first three batters in the sixth inning, then allowed two runs when Carlos Correa's bouncer glanced off the glove of shortstop Adam Rosales, and centre fielder Jaff Decker overran the ball for a second error.