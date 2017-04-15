Anthony Jackson-Hamel scores winner as Impact edge Atlanta United for first win

MONTREAL — Ignacio Piatti converted from the penalty spot and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in second-half stoppage time as the Montreal Impact defeated 10-man Atlanta United FC 2-1 for their first win of the season.

Jackson-Hamel scored in injury time, one of the last kicks of the ball, when he deflected Hernan Bernardello's shot from distance off the post and just past the outstretched Alec Kann in Atlanta's net. There was a hint of offside on the play.

Jackson-Hamel came into the game in the 83rd minute.

Montreal, in its first match at Saputo Stadium and second in Montreal, improved to 1-2-3 after a winless three-game road trip.

Atlanta (2-2-2) went down a player in first-half stoppage time when defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez shoved Matteo Mancosu in the back in the penalty box. Mancosu went down easily and Pirez was shown a straight red card.

Piatti, in his first game back from injury, converted from the spot for his second goal of the campaign. Kann guessed right, but Piatti's hard and low shot when off his fingertips and in.

Kenwyne Jones scored in the 40th minute for expansion-side Atlanta United after the visitors capitalized on a weak clearance by Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush.

The quick turnover meant Jones was wide open on the edge of the box, with centre backs Laurent Ciman and Hassoun Camara having already pushed up the field. The six-foot-two Jones easily curled the ball into the corner of the net for his first of the season.

Montreal conceded the first goal of the game for the fifth time in six matches this season. Mauro Biello's men have yet to keep a clean sheet this year.

Piatti was back in the lineup after missing two games with a hip/groin injury. The Argentine made his presence felt within minutes, making Atlanta players miss as he weaved his way around them. The 32-year-old finished the game with five shots, including two on target.

Montreal failed to capitalize on its man advantage for most of the second half, with Atlanta doing a good job of shutting the Impact down until Jackson-Hamel's winner in the dying seconds.

Impact defender Victor Cabrera left the game in the 18th minute with an injury after a botched tackle from behind.