Berisha scores 100th A-League goal in Melbourne Victory win

SYDNEY, Australia — Besart Berisha became the first player to score 100 A-League goals with his 80th-minute strike in Melbourne Victory's 1-0 win over Central Coast.

The Kosovo international scored after taking Jai Ingham's cutback pass in the match at Melbourne. The Victory had already clinched second place in the standings and will have a home semifinal in two weeks.

Berisha scored 48 goals with Brisbane over three seasons and 52 with the Victory during the same period.

"What an achievement. I don't think we can or should underestimate it," Victory coach Kevin Muscat said.

On Saturday, first-place Sydney FC beat Newcastle 2-0 to break the regular-season competition total points record in the A-League.

The win took Sydney to 66 points from 27 games, one point better than the previous mark of 65 set by Brisbane in 2010-11 over a 30-game season.