Borini gives Sunderland lifeline by clinching West Ham draw

SUNDERLAND, England — Fabio Borini came off the bench to give bottom-placed Sunderland a faint Premier League lifeline by clinching a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

The Italian striker scored two minutes after being introduced as an 88th-minute replacement for Billy Jones, who suffered a suspected concussion and was carried from the pitch on a stretcher while being given oxygen.

With six games remaining, though, Sunderland is nine points from safety but it has a game in hand over Hull — the team directly above the drop zone.

"We are running out of games," Sunderland manager David Moyes said.

West Ham is nine points clear of danger but manager Slaven Bilic was left fuming after seeing his London side twice pegged back after taking the lead through Andre Ayew in the 5th minute and James Collins two minutes into the second half at the Stadium of Light.

Wahbi Khazri, starting for the first time since Oct. 29, scored direct from a corner for Sunderland in between in the 26th minute.