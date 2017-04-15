Cashner activated from DL for first start with Rangers

SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers have activated Andrew Cashner from the 10-day disabled list for his first start of the season against the Seattle Mariners and optioned right-hander Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers also activated Tanner Scheppers and assigned him to Round Rock on Saturday.

Cashner is making his first start for the Rangers after signing as a free agent this winter. Cashner missed most of spring training and the start of the season with soreness in his right bicep.