Chris Terry scores twice as IceCaps beat Marlies in season finale
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Chris Terry scored twice as the St. John's IceCaps closed out their American Hockey League regular season with a 4-1 win over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday.
Daniel Audette had a goal and an assist for the IceCaps (36-30-10) and Anthony Camara also scored.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots for the win.
Andrew Nielsen had the lone goal for the Marlies (42-29-5).
Garret Sparks started in Toronto's net, allowing three goals on 12 shots through 29:15. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 13-of-14 shots in relief.
