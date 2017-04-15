Chris Terry scores twice as IceCaps beat Marlies in season finale

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Chris Terry scored twice as the St. John's IceCaps closed out their American Hockey League regular season with a 4-1 win over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Daniel Audette had a goal and an assist for the IceCaps (36-30-10) and Anthony Camara also scored.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots for the win.

Andrew Nielsen had the lone goal for the Marlies (42-29-5).