Ducks D Sami Vatanen is late scratch for Game 2 vs Flames
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks
Korbinian Holzer made his NHL playoff debut Saturday night in place of Vatanen, who has an upper-body injury.
Vatanen participated in warmups for Game 2.
The Ducks already are without All-Star
Vatanen had three goals and 21 assists during the regular season while playing a huge role on Anaheim's power play. The puck-moving Finnish
Vatanen incurred an upper-body injury late in the regular season and missed two games before returning for the final two.