Sports

Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Edmonton 2 San Jose 0 

(Series tied 1-1)

Montreal 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1

(Penguins leads series 2-0)

St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1

(Blues lead series 2-0)

---

AHL

Toronto 5 St. John's 3

Manitoba 1 Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1

Utica 5 Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 5 Providence 4 (OT)

Rochester 5 Albany 4

Springfield 7 Bridgeport 0

Hershey 2 WB-Scranton 1

Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Milwaukee 6 Rockford 2

Texas 1 San Antonio 0

San Diego 4 Ontario 3 (SO)

Stockton 2 Bakersfield 1

---

MLB

American

Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 10 Boston 5

Detroit 7 Cleveland 6

Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 1

Houston 7 Oakland 2

Seattle 2 Texas 1

--

National

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 4

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5 San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 1

San Francisco 8 Colorado 2

--

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 4 St. Louis 3

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Seattle 1

New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 0

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

---

