Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Edmonton 2 San Jose 0
(Series tied 1-1)
Montreal 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
(Penguins leads series 2-0)
St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1
(Blues lead series 2-0)
---
AHL
Toronto 5 St. John's 3
Manitoba 1 Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1
Utica 5 Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 5 Providence 4 (OT)
Rochester 5 Albany 4
Springfield 7 Bridgeport 0
Hershey 2 WB-Scranton 1
Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Milwaukee 6 Rockford 2
Texas 1 San Antonio 0
San Diego 4 Ontario 3 (SO)
Stockton 2 Bakersfield 1
---
MLB
American
Baltimore 6 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 10 Boston 5
Detroit 7 Cleveland 6
Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 1
Houston 7 Oakland 2
Seattle 2 Texas 1
--
National
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 4
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 5 San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 1
San Francisco 8 Colorado 2
--
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 4 St. Louis 3
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Seattle 1
New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 0
FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1
---
