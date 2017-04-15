Leafs' Polak forced to leave Game 2 with scary injury

WASHINGTON — Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak was forced to exit Game 2 against the Capitals after a scary collision with Brooks Orpik late in the second period Saturday night.

Orpik came up to deliver a hit on Polak near the blue line of the Washington zone, with the two banging legs. But it was how Polak fell that appeared to cause the damage, his right leg crumpling awkwardly under his body. He yelped in pain immediately and signalled to the bench for help.

The 30-year-old remained down on the ice and unable to move for a few minutes. He was finally helped off the ice by teammates and a trainer while putting no weight on his right leg.