Leonard has 32 points, Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard matched his
LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the
Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.
Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He's out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.
Game 2 is Monday night in San Antonio.
Leonard has emerged as the Spurs' primary offensive threat and they needed his ability to score in traffic against the Grizzlies.
Amid chants of "MVP! MVP!" Leonard scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Spurs built a 20-point lead. His pull-up jumper off an isolation against James Ennis III gave San Antonio an 84-64 lead to close the third, erasing a 13-point deficit in the first half.
Leonard was 4 for 5 from the field in the third quarter and made all seven of his free throws in the third.
The Grizzlies made their first five shots and first four 3-pointers in racing to an 18-7 lead. Gasol hit a turnaround jumper and 3-pointer on Dewayne Dedmon to open the game.
San Antonio would not take its first lead until there was 8:53 remaining in the second quarter, but raced to victory once it did.
After falling behind 28-15 with two minutes left in the first quarter, the Spurs outscored the Grizzlies by 42 points over the next two quarter, including a 19-0 run to bring the third and fourth periods.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Allen is out indefinitely with a strained right calf. The 13-year veteran suffered the injury when he was kicked in the calf during the first quarter of Memphis' regular-season finale against Dallas. ... The Grizzlies last
Spurs: San Antonio is 15-4 against Memphis in the