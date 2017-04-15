Mattheos scores winner in overtime to lift Canada past Slovakia at U18 worlds

POPRAD, Slovakia — Stelio Mattheos scored his second goal of the game at 2:38 of overtime to lift Canada over Slovakia 4-3 on Saturday at the world under-18 hockey championship.

Kyle Olson, Mattheos and Isaac Ratcliffe all found the back of the net within a 91 second window in the first period for the Canadians.

Adam Liska had a pair of goals for Slovakia with Patrik Hrehorcak adding the other.

"We couldn't find a way to stay out of the penalty box," Canada coach Darren Rumble said of his team's nine penalties. "We've got to find a way to adjust our game in that manner. Obviously the game is called differently but we have to find a way to adjust a little bit better going forward.

"Told them after the game that if we have to continue to remind people to skate away after whistles then the team isn't the most important thing."

Canada was scoreless on five power plays while Slovakia was 1 for 9.

Ian Scott stopped 26 shots for the win in net. Jakub Kostelny took the loss after turning aside 23-of-24 shots in 42 minutes of relief. Juraj Sklenar played the first period but was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots.