Palace recovers to hold Leicester 2-2 and boost survival bid

LONDON — Crystal Palace took another step toward Premier League survival by recovering from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

Early goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy in each half had taken Leicester close to a momentum-building victory as the champions prepare for Tuesday's visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

But Palace swiftly responded through Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke to claim a point and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.