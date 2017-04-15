Paul Dunne leads by 2 at Trophee Hassan II

RABAT, Morocco — Paul Dunne will take a 2-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II with a 4-under 69 on Saturday giving him a chance at his first professional title.

The Irishman had six third-round birdies, including on the last hole, to get to 8 under overall and increase his advantage over second-placed Renato Paratore. The one slip from Dunne was a double-bogey on No. 13.

Paratore surged up the leaderboard after a course-record 7-under 66 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco. The Italian fired in eight birdies and made just one bogey to jump 38 places.