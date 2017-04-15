Santana's 1-hitter leads Twins over White Sox 6-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Ervin Santana pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in the major leagues this season, and the Minnesota Twins beat the White Sox 6-0 Saturday to stop Chicago's three-game winning streak.

Santana's (3-0) won his third straight start, striking out eight, walking one and retiring his final 18 batters as he lowered his ERA to 0.41. Chicago had just two runners: Omar Narvaez singled with one out in the third and Avisail Garcia walked leading off the fourth.

Santana also pitched a one-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels against Arizona on June 16, 2012, and he threw a no-hitter for the Angels at Cleveland on July 27, 2011. He has pitched 18 scoreless innings since allowing his only earned run of the season, against Kansas City on opening day.

It was just the third complete game in the major leagues this season after San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner allowed six hits in a loss at San Diego on April 8 and Toronto's Marcus Stroman gave up seven hits in a home defeat against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Jose Quintana (0-3) gave up hits to six of his first seven batters in a 39-pitch first inning, including Max Kepler's two-run triple. Quintana allowed five runs, nine hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 6.75. Chicago's starters had a 2.40 ERA in the previous eight games.

Joe Maurer and Jorge Polanco had run-scoring singles in the first, and Miguel Sano hit an RBI double as Minnesota took a 5-0 lead. The Twins had five extra-base hits against Quintana.

Robbie Grossman added an RBI single in the eighth against Michael Ynoa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier left after the third inning due to a recurrence of flu-like symptoms. ... Struggling CF Jacob May went 0 for 3 in his return from a three-game break. May is hitless with two RBIs over his first 20 plate appearances. "I think that having him step back a little bit, just watch the game again, see how everybody goes about their business, puts him in a better position to kind of know, 'You're going to be OK,'" manager Rick Renteria said.

Twins: 2B Brian Dozier did not play because of swelling in his right knee. Minnesota said an MRI showed no damage. "With the early stages of the year and the wet conditions and all those things, I didn't want to push the issue today," manager Paul Molitor said.

UP NEXT

RHP James Shields (1-0) is slated to start Sunday's series finale for Chicago. He allowed one run and two hits over 5 1/3 innings in each of his first two starts. Hector Santiago (1-1) starts the series finale for Minnesota after going 4-0 against the White Sox last year.

