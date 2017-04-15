Schweinsteiger, Nikolic lead Fire to 3-0 win over Revolution

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Nemanja Nikolic scored twice, Bastian Schweinsteiger added a goal and the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Saturday.

Schewinsteiger split a pair of defenders and, from just beyond the top-left corner of the 6-yard box, side-netted a low finish for Chicago (3-1-2) to open the scoring moments before halftime.

Nikolic made it 2-0 early in the second half, poking Luis Solignac's deflected entry past Cody Cropper from point-blank range, and capped the scoring in the 73rd minute. Schweinsteiger fed David Accam, streaking down the left sideline, who placed perfectly a cross to the spot where Nikolic tapped it into the net.