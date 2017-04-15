Sheffield United completes set of titles with 3rd-tier win

SHEFFIELD, England — Sheffield United completed the set of English professional league titles on Saturday after being crowned champions of the third tier.

The club from the northern English steel city has previously won the top flight in 1898, the second division in 1953 and the fourth tier in 1982.

The Blades wrapped up the League One title thanks to second-placed Bolton losing to Oldham. The United players were watching at the team's training ground and sprayed each other with champagne as they learnt of their success with three games to spare.

Statistics company Opta says United is the fourth team to have won each of England's four professional leagues after Burnley, Preston and Wolverhampton Wanderers.