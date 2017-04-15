Son levels S Korean scoring record as Spurs beat Bournemouth

LONDON — Son Heung-min matched a 31-year South Korean scoring record as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Son netted Tottenham's second goal at White Hart Lane to take his season tally to 19. That levelled the record total for a South Korean player in a single European season, achieved by Cha Bum-kun at German club Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season.

A rampant Tottenham ripped Bournemouth apart with ease to record a club-record 12th straight home win and trim Chelsea's lead at the Premier League summit to four points. Chelsea is at Manchester United on Sunday.