Swans in trouble after Mawson mistake gives Watford 1-0 win

WATFORD, England — Swansea stayed in the Premier League relegation zone after losing 1-0 to Watford following Alfie Mawson's mistake at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It was a fifth defeat in six games for the Swans, who are 18th in the table and two points behind Hull.

Etienne Capoue capitalized on Mawson's sloppiness to score the only goal of a dull match in the 42nd minute. He caught Mawson napping in possession, robbing the Swansea defender before turning home at the second attempt.

Paul Clement's Swansea side has just five games left to turn its season around.