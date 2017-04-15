Utah's Gobert leaves game after getting hurt on 1st play
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Utah
Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Saturday night. Gobert was setting a screen when Mbah a Moute ran around him in pursuit of Gordon Hayward. After the players made contact, Gobert fell to the court clutching his left leg.
The fourth-year player from France had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on teammates George Hill and Boris Diaw as he made his way to the locker room.
The matchup between Gobert and Clippers
Gobert averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in the regular season.