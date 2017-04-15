Video game simulation has Warriors as champions, Raptors exiting in second round

TORONTO — A video game simulation of the NBA playoffs has the Toronto Raptors exiting once again in six games at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA 2K17 simulation has Toronto sweeping the Milwaukee Bucks before running into Cleveland in the second round. In real life, the Cavs dispatched the Raptors in six games in last year's Eastern Conference final.

The simulation has Cleveland edging the Washington Wizards in seven games in the East final while the Golden State Warriors need just five games to beat the Houston Rockets in the West.