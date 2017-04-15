WHL Roundup: Pats rally over Broncos with 5-3 win to force Game 7

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The Regina Pats forced a seventh game in their second-round Western Hockey League playoff series, spoiling the Swift Current Broncos' plans to win the best-of-seven set in front of their home crowd.

Austin Wagner's second goal of the game 1:15 into the third period stood as the winner as Regina rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Broncos 5-3 in Game 6 on Saturday.

The Pats were down 3-1 early in the second period before goals from Josh Mahura and Wyatt Sloboshan one minute apart tied the game. Filip Ahl added an insurance goal in the third.

Wagner's first of the night opened the scoring 7:24 into the game. Sloboshan and Ahl also chipped in with two assists apiece for Regina, which hosts Game 7 Monday.

Tyler Brown made 34 saves for the win.