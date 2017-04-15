WHL Roundup: Regina Pats force Game 6 with 3-2 win over Swift Current Broncos

REGINA — Nick Henry's goal 4:27 into the second period proved to be the difference as the Regina Pats avoided elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Connor Hobbs and Sam Steel also scored for the Pats, who still trail the best-of-seven second-round matchup 3-2. Game 6 goes Saturday in Swift Current, Sask.

Colby Sissons and Glenn Gawdin found the back of the net for the Broncos.

Tyler Brown made 30 saves for the win as Jordan Papirny kicked out 32-of-35 shots in defeat.

Regina's Austin Wagner was ejected in the third period after receiving a major penalty for kneeing.

---

HURRICANES 5 TIGERS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Sask., — Tyler Wong struck twice and Stuart Skinner made 37 saves as Lethbridge beat the Tigers to take a 3-2 lead in its second-round series.

Ryan Bowen, Ryan Vandervlis and Brennan Riddle also scored for the Hurricanes, who host Game 6 on Sunday.

Max Gerlach had a pair of goals for Medicine Hat. David Quenneville and Clayton Kirichenko also scored while Michael Bullion stopped 22-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had two goals and an assist as Seattle beat Everett to sweep its second-round matchup in four games.

Donovan Neuls and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Thunderbirds, who got a 24-save outing from Carl Stankowski.

Dominic Zwerger responded for the Silvertips. Cartr Hart turned away 27-of-31 shots in a losing cause.

---

ROCKETS 6 WINTERHAWKS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Reid Gardiner had four goals and two assists as the Rockets toppled Portland to take their second-round series 4-1.

Dillon Dube added a goal and three helpers for Kelowna while Rodney Southam also scored. Michael Herringer made 27 saves for the win.

Joachim Blichfeld and Matt Revel supplied the offence for the Winterhawks, who got a 38-save outing from Cole Kehler.