Blue Jays place starter Aaron Sanchez on disabled list; recall Matt Dermody

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right middle finger blister.

The move is retroactive to April 15.

Left-hander Matt Dermody has been recalled to take Sanchez's place on the Toronto (2-9) roster.

The 24-year-old Sanchez took the loss in his last start on Friday night — a 6-4 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles — pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out three. Sanchez, who was last season's American League earned-run average leader, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season in Tampa Bay.

Dermody appeared in five games for the Blue Jays in 2016, allowing four runs in three innings.