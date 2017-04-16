CJ Leslie with 33 points, Raptors 905 take Game 1 of Eastern Conference final

PORTLAND, Maine — Raptors 905 is one win away from the NBA D-League Finals.

CJ Leslie came off the bench and had a game-high 33 points and 11 rebounds as Raptors 905 downed the Maine Red Claws 109-84 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

The best-of-three set heads to the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for Game 2 on Wednesday. Raptors 905 will also host Game 3 on Thursday if necessary.

Leslie entered the game at the 7:15 mark of the first quarter and his impact was felt immediately, scoring 13 of his 14 first-half points before the second quarter even started.

He went 12-of-18 from the floor in 21 minutes of court time.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points to go along with nine boards while Antwaine Wiggins added 13 points for Raptors 905. Bruno Caboclo has just four points, going 2 for 8 from the floor including 0 for 6 from three-point range.

Jordan Mickey led the Red Claws with 21 points and 12 rebounds.