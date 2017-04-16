Coric wins 1st tour title, beats Kohlschreiber in Morocco
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.
Coric, who was runner-up at the clay court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced in a hard-fought contest that lasted nearly 2
Coric saved the match points in the second set.
The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.
