BOSTON — Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez has left the game favouring his left leg after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead single in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The team announced he was bothered by a left hamstring cramp.

Ramirez reached on a walk and ran hard to second, taking the turn before he came up limping. He grabbed the back of his leg.

Ramirez was expected to be a big part of Boston's offence this season after slugger David Ortiz retired. Last season, Ramirez hit .286 with 30 homers and 111 RBIs.