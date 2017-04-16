Edoardo Molinari wins Trophee Hassan II in playoff

RABAT, Morocco — Edoardo Molinari won the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco on Sunday, beating Paul Dunne on the first playoff hole for his first European Tour title in seven years.

Molinari sank a two-foot par putt after Dunne had missed his putt for par from six feet, securing victory for the Italian after a 5-under 68 saw him join Dunne at the top of the leaderboard.

Molinari, a former Ryder Cup player, last won on the tour at the Johnnie Walker Championship in 2010. The Trophee Hassan was his third tour title.

"Fantastic. It's been a while," Molinari said. "I've been through some very hard times in the last few years and to get this, I'm very, very pleased."

England's Paul Waring was third at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam club on 8 under.

Dunne held the overnight lead and was seeking his maiden title as a professional but closed with a 1-under 72. He also had to make birdie on the last hole of his final round to force the playoff with Molinari.

Molinari had eagled No. 18, one of two eagles for him on the back nine, to go to 9 under and open a two-shot lead. He made four birdies in his closing round but his eagle threes on the two par fives coming home set up his victory.

Dunne made a clutch up-and-down birdie on No. 18 to take the tournament to an extra hole.

Both men made hard work of No. 18 in the playoff, with Molinari ending up over the back of the green with his third shot and Dunne in a greenside bunker.