Giants put outfielder Parker on DL with broken collarbone

SAN FRANCISCO — Jarrett Parker was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, a day after he broke his collarbone by slamming into the fence while catching a fly ball.

The 28-year-old, hitting .143 in nine games this season, robbed Colorado's DJ LeMahieu of a potential extra-base hit in the Rockies' 5-0 win Saturday at San Francisco.