Logan Schuss with five goals, Vancouver downs Calgary 15-11

LANGLEY, B.C. — Logan Schuss scored five times and Rhys Duch had two goals and seven assists as the Vancouver Stealth downed the Calgary Roughnecks 15-11 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Joel McCready struck twice for the Stealth (7-9), who got singles from Matt Beers, Cliff Smith, Justin Salt, Evan Messenger, James Rahe and Jordan Durston. Tye Belanger made 39 saves for the win.

Curtis Dickson had five goals and an assist while Wesley Berg and Tyler Digby added two goals apiece for the Roughnecks (7-10). Dane Dobbie and Riley Loewen also scored and Frank Scigliano made 43 saves in a losing cause.