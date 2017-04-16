Walker's single ends Marlins' no-hit bid after 7 2/3 innings

MIAMI — Neil Walker ended the Miami Marlins' no-hit bid against the New York Mets on Sunday when he singled up the middle off reliever Brad Ziegler with two outs in the eighth inning.

Dan Straily, Jarlin Garcia and Kyle Barraclough had kept the Mets hitless through seven innings.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,

Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda.

Barraclough pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, aided by a running catch by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Ziegler got the first two outs of the eighth before Walker lined up a single up the middle on a 2-0 pitch.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Straily in the dugout in between innings.