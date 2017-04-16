OHL Roundup: Stephens scores OT winner as Knights force Game 7 with Otters

LONDON, Ont. — Mitchell Stephens scored in overtime as the London Knights forced a deciding Game 7 in their Ontario Hockey League Western Conference semifinal with a 2-1 victory over the Erie Otters.

Stephens found the back of the net 9:44 into the extra period, with the assists going to Robert Thomas and Brandon Crawley.

Janne Kuokkanen tied the game on a power play late in the second period for London, the defending Memorial Cup champions.

Jordan Sambrook scored 47 seconds into the game for the Otters, who host Game 7 on Tuesday.

Knights goaltender Tyler Parsons made 44 saves. Erie's Troy Timpano stopped 24 shots.

ATTACK 1 GREYHOUNDS 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Michael McNiven stopped 23 shots as the Attack advanced to the Western Conference final with a Game 6 win over Sault Ste. Marie.

Nick Suzuki had the lone goal, 13:09 into the second period, as Owen Sound took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Joseph Raaymakers made 41 saves for the Greyhounds.