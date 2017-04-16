Police: Veteran Panama soccer player shot dead leaving home
PANAMA CITY — Police in Panama say national team soccer player Amilcar Henriquez has been shot dead while leaving his home.
The press chief for Panama's National Police says the killing happened Saturday in the country's Colon province. Authorities say a gunman shot the 33-year-old midfielder several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez died at a nearby hospital.
President Juan Carlos Varela has condemned the killing on his Twitter account. He is calling for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.
Henriquez was part of the Panama team that is trying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He played in the last 20 minutes of Panama's 1-1 tie with the United States last month. He has played 75 times for his country.
