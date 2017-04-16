Portland centre Jusuf Nurkic out for Game 1 of playoffs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Portland
Nurkic arrived at Oracle Arena on Sunday and made his way directly to the Blazers' locker room.
Coach Terry Stotts says Nurkic wasn't ready to return, and he will go with "
Stotts says, "Hopefully he'll be back at some point in the series."
Golden State coach Steve Kerr quipped of Nurkic's absence: "How big is it? ... 270 and 7 feet.
"I was kind of expecting he would be out this game and I was kind of expecting he'd be back the next one."