Real Salt Lake scores 2 late goals to beat Rapids 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Yura Movsisyan and Brooks Lennon scored goals moments apart in the closing minutes and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Lennon capped RSL's comeback in the 88th minute, dribbling around a pair of defenders before blasting a right-footer from well outside the top of the box into the back of the net.

Kevin Doyle opened the scoring for the Rapids (1-3-1) in the 29th minute, getting parallel to the ground while diving to head home a cross by Marlon Hairston. Movsysian slipped a penalty kick, after Colorado's Jared Watts was shown the red card for a hand ball on the line, between the left post and Zac McMath's outstretched arm to tie it in the 85th.

McMath was starting in place of Tim Howard, who was suspended Friday by MLS for three games, and fined an undisclosed amount, for profane language directed at a fan during a game against Sporting Kansas City and an altercation with a fan following the match.