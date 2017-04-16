Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Anaheim 3 Calgary 2
(Ducks lead series 2-0)
Ottawa 4 Boston 3 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Toronto 4 Washington 3 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Nashville 5 Chicago 0
(Predators lead series 2-0)
---
AHL
St. John's 4 Toronto 1
Albany 3 Rochester 0
Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 1
Hershey 3 Providence 0
Syracuse 5 Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1
Springfield 5 Hartford 1
WB-Scranton 5 Bridgeport 4
Chicago 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)
Iowa 5 Rockford 2
San Antonio 6 Texas 3
Bakersfield 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
San Diego 5 Ontario 3
Tucson 6 Stockton 5 (OT)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee 97 Toronto 83
(Bucks lead series 1-0)
Cleveland 109 Indiana 108
(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)
San Antonio 111 Memphis 82
(Spurs lead series 1-0)
Utah 97 L.A. Clippers 95
(Jazz lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 2 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 10 Oakland 6
Cleveland 13 Detroit 6
Kansas City 3 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5 Texas 0
National League
Philadelphia 4 Washington 2
Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 5 San Francisco 0
Atlanta 4 San Diego 2
Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 4
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 2
---
MLS
Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1
Montreal 2 Atlanta United FC 1
Orlando City 2 Los Angeles 1
Chicago 3 New England 0
New York 2 D.C. United 0
Minnesota United 2 Houston 2
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland 0
---