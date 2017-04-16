Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Anaheim 3 Calgary 2

(Ducks lead series 2-0)

Ottawa 4 Boston 3 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Toronto 4 Washington 3 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Nashville 5 Chicago 0

(Predators lead series 2-0)

---

AHL

St. John's 4 Toronto 1

Albany 3 Rochester 0

Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 1

Hershey 3 Providence 0

Syracuse 5 Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1

Springfield 5 Hartford 1

WB-Scranton 5 Bridgeport 4

Chicago 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)

Iowa 5 Rockford 2

San Antonio 6 Texas 3

Bakersfield 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

San Diego 5 Ontario 3

Tucson 6 Stockton 5 (OT)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Milwaukee 97 Toronto 83

(Bucks lead series 1-0)

Cleveland 109 Indiana 108

(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

San Antonio 111 Memphis 82

(Spurs lead series 1-0)

Utah 97 L.A. Clippers 95

(Jazz lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 10 Oakland 6

Cleveland 13 Detroit 6

Kansas City 3 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5 Texas 0

National League

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 5 San Francisco 0

Atlanta 4 San Diego 2

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 4

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 2

---

MLS

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1

Montreal 2 Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City 2 Los Angeles 1

Chicago 3 New England 0

New York 2 D.C. United 0

Minnesota United 2 Houston 2

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland 0

---

