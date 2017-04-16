WHL Roundup: Bradley scores twice, Tigers beat Hurricanes to force Game 7

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Matt Bradley scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to force a Game 7 in their Western Hockey League playoff series.

John Dahlstrom had a goal and two assists for Medicine Hat, which hosts Game 7 Tuesday. Steven Owre and Max Gerlach also scored.

Egor Babenko had both goals for the Hurricanes.

Tigers goaltender Michael Bullion stopped 24 shots. Lethbridge's Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.