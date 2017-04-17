Alaves beats Villarreal 2-1 in Spanish league

MADRID — Alaves defeated Villarreal 2-1 to snap a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league.

Alaves hadn't won in the league since March 18. The Copa del Rey finalist remains 11th in the 20-team standings.

Villarreal, coming off two consecutive victories, was trying to move within five points of fourth-placed Sevilla, which holds the final Champions League spot.

Ibai Gomez opened the scoring from the edge of the area in the 35th minute, and Rodrigo Ely added to the lead with a header in the 45th.