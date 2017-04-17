Brighton returns to English top-flight after 34 years

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton will play in the top-flight of English soccer for the first time in 34 years after securing promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Thousands of fans flooded the field at the south-coast club's ground on Monday after a 2-1 victory over Wigan.

A seventh successive win ensured Brighton will finish in the two automatic promotion places in the League Championship. Chris Hughton's side has a seven-point lead over Newcastle, the only remaining title contender.

Reading and Huddersfield could also finish in the top two but they can't finish in first place.