Cam Talbot earns second straight shutout, Oilers beat Sharks for 2-1 series lead

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his second straight shutout and Zack Kassian scored the only goal as the Edmonton Oilers downed the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Sunday in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarter-final series.

Kassian intercepted a weak clearing attempt by Sharks defenceman Dave Schlemko, then slid a backhand shot past goalie Martin Jones to break a scoreless tie at 10:45 of the third period.

The Oilers now lead the best-of-seven set 2-1. The series continues with Game 4 Tuesday night in San Jose.

Kassian, who has been a one-man wrecking crew in the series, also had the game-winner Friday night in Edmonton in Game 2.

The shift to San Jose for Game 3 wasn't the only change to which the Oilers had to adjust. Sharks veteran centre Joe Thornton was back in the lineup for the first time this series, having recovered from an April 2 injury to his left knee that forced him to miss five games.

The Oilers held their own in a scoreless opening period against a Sharks team determined to show their lacklustre performance in Game 2 was an aberration.

While outshot 13-6 and outhit 32-14 over the first 20 minutes, Edmonton came away with two strong scoring chances of its own with Connor McDavid in the middle of both when he set up linemate Patrick Maroon on the doorstep at 7:28 and Mark Letestu on the power play at 19:15. Neither shot, however, got past Jones.

In the second period, the Sharks threatened early with Talbot coming up big on consecutive shots by San Jose forwards Jonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl. But after that, it was the Oilers, who outshot San Jose 12-4 in the middle period, applying the pressure.

Again, McDavid was in the spotlight, first with a quick wraparound attempt that Jones blocked at 15:49, then with a slapshot from the top of the right face-off circle 32 seconds later, but Jones stopped him both times.

The Oilers were helped by the fact San Jose continued to struggle on the power play, even with Thornton back in the lineup, going 0 for 2 and falling to 1 for 14 in the series.