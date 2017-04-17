Caps defenceman Carl Alzner sits out Game 3 against Leafs with upper-body injury

TORONTO — Capitals defenceman Karl Alzner missed Game 3 of Washington's first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury.

The 28-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was a game-time decision after missing Monday's morning skate.

The Caps said Alzner was day-to-day. Nate Schmidt took his place and was expected to line up with John Carlson.

Alzner rarely sits out. He has played 540 consecutive regular-season games since Oct. 8, 2010, the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL, and 59 straight playoff games.