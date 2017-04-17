QMJHL Roundup: Fortin has 4 points, Huskies down Sagueneens 9-2 to force Game 7

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alexandre Fortin scored two goals and set up two more as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 9-2 on Sunday to force a Game 7 in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League quarter-final series.

Jeremy Lauzon had two goals and an assist, Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored once and helped on three others, and Jacob Neveu and Manuel Wiederer had a goal and two assists apiece for Rouyn-Noranda. Gabriel Fontaine and Philippe Myers also scored while Peter Abbandonato chipped in with four assists.

Brendan Hamelin and Joey Ratelle scored for the Sagueneens.

Huskies goaltender Olivier Tremblay made 30 saves. Julio Billia started in net for Chicoutimi, allowing five goals on 21 shots through 32:02. Xavier Potvin stopped 11-of-15 shots the rest of the way.

Rouyn-Noranda was 4 for 9 on the power play while the Sagueneens scored once on seven opportunities with the man advantage.

The Huskies host Game 7 on Tuesday.

---

ARMADA 4 TITAN 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist as the Armada beat Acadie-Bathurst to force a seventh game in their best-of-seven series.

TJ Melancon and Yvan Mongo also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand, both on a power play.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had the lone goal for the Titan.

The Armada host Game 7 on Tuesday.