Sanchez and Ozil end Arsenal's 3-month wait for EPL away win
MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil secured Arsenal's first English Premier League win on the road in three months on Monday, with the 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough reviving the London club's pursuit of Champions League qualification.
Sanchez curled in a free kick right before halftime that was
Arsenal, whose last away win came at Swansea on Jan. 14, moved into sixth place. Although Manchester City is seven points ahead in the fourth Champions League place, Arsenal has a game in hand with seven still to play.
Middlesbrough's target is just staying in the Premier League, but it is looking more perilous after a loss that leaves the northeast team six points from safety with six games remaining.