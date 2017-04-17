Titans release cornerback Jason McCourty after 8 seasons

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty after eight seasons with the franchise, and a few days after the veteran shared the news himself on social media.

The Titans announced the move Monday, the first day of the team's off-season program.

General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement he respects McCourty and what he has done for the franchise in his eight seasons as a true professional. Robinson says they talked about having him return for the final season of his contract but could not agree on the right solution.

McCourty was due $7 million for the final season of his contract. The three-time captain started 90 games and had 13 interceptions in his tenure as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009.

___