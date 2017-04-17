U.S. edges Canada 2-1 at IPC World Para Hockey Championship

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada suffered its first defeat at the 2017 IPC World Para Hockey Championship, falling 2-1 to the United States on Monday.

Canada's Tyler McGregor opened the scoring late in the first period, but Nikko Landeros and Declan Farmer scored in the second period for the Americans.

"It was a good game, very physical and high-paced," Canada head coach Ken Babey said. "We didn't capitalize on our chances. We will learn from this and move forward to our next game."

Steve Cash made 11 saves to pick up the win for the Americans (4-0-0). Dominic Larocque stopped six shots for Canada (4-1-0).

The Canadians will close out their preliminary round schedule Tuesday against Germany with a chance to clinch a spot in the gold-medal game.